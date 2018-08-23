Adrenaline Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 54% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Adrenaline has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Adrenaline coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Adrenaline has a total market cap of $30,429.00 and $299.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,484.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.04300910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.08165820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00873020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.01405982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00191953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.02068464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00285960 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Adrenaline

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 12,676,529 coins and its circulating supply is 11,197,849 coins. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adrenaline using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

