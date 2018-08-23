ADT (ADT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ADT has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $126,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

