Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey Sells 8,391 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 651,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $22,903,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 337,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 293,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

