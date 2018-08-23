Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 240.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 370.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 143,558 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,588,000 after buying an additional 141,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

