Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.39

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 2100735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,626,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,889,347 shares of company stock valued at $477,324,448. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

