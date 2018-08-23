Adyen NV (EPA) (ADYEN) Given a €636.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($722.73) price target on Adyen NV (EPA) (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($670.45) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays set a €470.00 ($534.09) price target on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($647.73) price target on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €573.20 ($651.36).

