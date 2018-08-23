Aethlon Medical (AEMD) & Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Critical Analysis

Aethlon Medical (NYSE: MTD) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 128.16 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.35 Mettler-Toledo International $2.73 billion 5.20 $375.97 million $17.57 32.01

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36% Mettler-Toledo International 13.52% 90.80% 19.33%

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 9 2 0 2.18

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $624.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.