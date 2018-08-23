AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of AFLAC worth $116,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in AFLAC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 190,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

