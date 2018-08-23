Agilent Technologies (A) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 47.4751139258529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:A opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

