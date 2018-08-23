Aimia (AIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 3688197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aimia from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “c$2.59” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

Get Aimia alerts:

In other Aimia news, insider Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 295,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$724,710.00. Also, Director Robert Ellis Brown bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 340,910 shares of company stock worth $869,209 and sold 25,325 shares worth $63,307.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.