Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,216,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,144 shares of company stock worth $2,452,387 over the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

