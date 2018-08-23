Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 863,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 322,118 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 192.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

