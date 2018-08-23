Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $386,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,942,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,849,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 618,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

