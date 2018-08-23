Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Holdings Trimmed by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,412 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2066 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

