Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Lowered to $196.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at MED to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. MED’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.37.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.23. 78,669,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,837,717. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,772,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 129,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,474 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

