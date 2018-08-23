Alibaba Group (BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.97. 1,374,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,859,828. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

