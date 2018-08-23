Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 3,500 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.59. 511,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,288. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $890,000. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 284.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.