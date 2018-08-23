Alleghany (Y) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alleghany earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.0826532834226 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

NYSE Y opened at $640.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $521.07 and a 1-year high of $646.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

