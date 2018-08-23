Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Receives $149.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,020. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

