Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

