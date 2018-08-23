Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $727,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Visa by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 53.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.87.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $102.26 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

