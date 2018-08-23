Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $1,450.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective (down from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,221.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $919.31 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

