Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Position Trimmed by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up 3.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $140,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,757,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total transaction of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total transaction of $11,391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,207.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $905.00 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $835.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.