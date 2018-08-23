Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 7,928 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in State Street by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in State Street by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

