Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In related news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $95,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,005.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,839 shares of company stock worth $3,400,526 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $124.51 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

