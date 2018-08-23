Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 87.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after buying an additional 1,579,436 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,953,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,142,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 510,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

