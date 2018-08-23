Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENTA. CQS Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 245,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 456,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

