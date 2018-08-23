Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

