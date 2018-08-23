Amalgamated Bank Has $26.17 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,369,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,270,000 after purchasing an additional 170,698 shares during the last quarter. MPI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 185,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

In related news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

