American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,402 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.25. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.23 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

