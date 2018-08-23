American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380,491 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $128,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,432,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,141,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $630,453.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $5,829,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,285,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,117. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

