American Century Companies Inc. Has $127.51 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,214,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $127,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,730,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $698,051,000 after buying an additional 292,563 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,099,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,068,000 after buying an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $1,100,828.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $167,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,203 shares of company stock worth $4,473,403. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $115.44 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $117.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

