American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $110,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

