American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of American Electric Power worth $138,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 977.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

