American International Group Inc. Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Emcor Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Emcor Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of EME opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

In other Emcor Group news, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.