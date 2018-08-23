American International Group Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ONEOK by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 360,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

