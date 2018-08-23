American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $531.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

