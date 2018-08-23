AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMN Healthcare Services earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6359000520487 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

