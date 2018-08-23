Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) SVP Nikita Shah Sells 50,000 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMRX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 551,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.