Amyris Inc (AMRS) Director Frank Kung Sells 3,924,884 Shares

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Frank Kung sold 3,924,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $24,412,778.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMRS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amyris by 37.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $147,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Amyris by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

