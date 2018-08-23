Analysts Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $123,200.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

