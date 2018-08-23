Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report sales of $138.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. HMS reported sales of $133.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $582.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $585.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $605.10 million to $639.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. HMS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 18,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

