Analysts Anticipate KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KapStone Paper and Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. KapStone Paper and Packaging reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KapStone Paper and Packaging.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:KS opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter valued at $2,341,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at $2,546,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at $25,842,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

