Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $506.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $384.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Koppers news, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Louann E. Tronsberg-Deihle sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $609,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,099,130 and sold 37,498 shares worth $1,584,749. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 907,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

