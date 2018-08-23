Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 882,039 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,866,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,596,000 after acquiring an additional 860,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 845,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,790. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply