Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 882,039 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,866,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,596,000 after acquiring an additional 860,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 845,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,790. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

