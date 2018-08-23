Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $807.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.00 million and the lowest is $807.36 million. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $806.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

PENN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 94,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,424,893.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,723,817.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 32,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,128,147.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,730,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,336 and sold 319,412 shares worth $11,217,893. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,210,000 after purchasing an additional 723,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 823,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.