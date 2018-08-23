Analysts Anticipate Qiagen NV (QGEN) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.89 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on QGEN. BidaskClub cut Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QGEN opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

