Analysts Anticipate Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quorum Health’s earnings. Quorum Health posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quorum Health will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quorum Health.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 74.93% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QHC shares. ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quorum Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QHC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -139.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quorum Health (QHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.