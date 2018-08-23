Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 233.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,826,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 1,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $31,820,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $27,500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 183.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.