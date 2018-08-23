Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.45. 11,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.